Drier & Cooler Air On The Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the latest round of summer like storminess and that heavy muggy feel, we have relief on the way in the form of an early May cold front. We of course have to remember we are heading in the direction of warmer and warmer times, but occasionally we’ll get a break from the sticky and muggy air early in the season. The threat of any rain showers is pretty close to zero, most of the rain has remained to our south, so we will call it partly cloudy for tonight with lows in the middle 50s. For Thursday lots of sun is in the forecast with highs in the upper 70s to near 80, but the difference will be that it is much less humid. We get chilly a couple times on Thursday and Friday nights, with middle to upper 40s and low 50s across the Valley. Highs on Friday will be about 5-10 degrees below average with highs only in the low and middle 70s. Mother’s Day Weekend is looking great with low and middle 80s both days with a mix of sun and clouds! Great for Mom!. We track unsettled conditions that move back into the area next week in the form of showers/storms.