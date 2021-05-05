Local community speaks on Indian COVID-19 crisis after topping 20 million within 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - India has now topped 20-million COVID-19 cases, with a good bit of that number coming just within the last two weeks.
One Columbus business owner tells News Leader 9, he still has friends and family across the water experiencing first-hand the milestone. He thinks the spike in cases is because only about a third of the population for India chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it first became availbable and now a new variant is making life more difficult.
“When the vaccine was last year, they were giving some of them the opportunity to take it and some of them didn’t,” said Sanjay Choudhury. “So, what happened is 20 to 30 percent of the population took it and the rest did not, so now this COVID variant came in and hit everybody again.”
A business owner in the Chattahoochee Valley, Sanjay Choudhury, tells News Leader 9 that he has friends and family in India. His home town Bhubaneswar in Odisha, India, is gearing up for a lockdown that started Tuesday evening for the country.
The move comes as an effort to help combat the rapidly growing number of cases for India.
