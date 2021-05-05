Pastoral Institute discusses importance of mental health in diverse communities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - May is observed as Mental Health Awareness Month and at the Pastoral Institute in Columbus, officials say it’s especially important to take care of your mental health, especially during the times we’re living in now with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastoral Institute Counseling resident Ebony Young says even though the pandemic highlighted the importance of taking care of your mental health, historically, one group of people seem to be more prone to ignoring their mental health, the black community.
“Just for different reasons, such as identity, feeling as though it’s normal to go like you go once you develop a pattern,” said Young. “Norms. Social norms, what is the mental health belief in your family. Spiritual implications. You trust God, you don’t need a therapist. Things of that nature that can be prevalent in certain cultures and groups.”
Pastoral Institute officials tell News Leader 9 that they plan to host an Interfaith Day of Prayer with an emphasis on mental health in the community on May 6 on Facebook. The goal is to address stigmas surrounding mental health and diversity.
The program will be broadcast at 9:00 a.m. and again at 6:00 p.m. on the Pastoral Institute’s Facebook page and website, as well as their community partners’ social media sites.
