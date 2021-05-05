Quieter Weather for the Rest of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another night of stormy weather, a much more tranquil start to Wednesday morning, though we aren’t totally in the clear for showers and storms just yet. We’ll keep a low-end rain chance in the forecast for the rest of the day with a few light rain showers and pop-up storms possible at times. With plenty of cloud cover still around, highs will only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s, and despite more sunshine returning tomorrow, we’ll keep that cooler than average trend through Friday, too.
Any lingering showers will come to an end tonight as a cold front finally moves across our area, making for crisp mornings again through the weekend with temperatures dropping back down into the 50s – and even 40s for some on Friday and Saturday mornings! The weather pattern will turn drier, keeping fantastic weather in the forecast through Mother’s Day with 80s back over the weekend. The start of next week continues to trend seasonable yet stormy again, so we’ll keep you posted on that in the days ahead. Happy Cinco de Mayo!
