Quieter Weather for the Rest of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another night of stormy weather, a much more tranquil start to Wednesday morning, though we aren’t totally in the clear for showers and storms just yet. We’ll keep a low-end rain chance in the forecast for the rest of the day with a few light rain showers and pop-up storms possible at times. With plenty of cloud cover still around, highs will only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s, and despite more sunshine returning tomorrow, we’ll keep that cooler than average trend through Friday, too.