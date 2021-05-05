Suspect charged in Breasia Terrell’s murder

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man named a person of interest in the July 10 disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell is now charged in her death.
Davenport police and Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said during a press conference Wednesday morning that Henry Earl Dinkins, 48, a registered sex offender, has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.
He is expected to appear in Scott County Court virtually Thursday morning.
In March, the Davenport Police Department announced human remains found in Clinton County were those of Breasia.
“While announcing charges is a significant step in this case, it is important to understand that bringing forth charges is not the end of the legal process, but just the beginning,” Walton said. “The case will now proceed to court.”
According to arrest affidavits released Tuesday, Dinkins on or about July 10 removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street “with premeditation, malice aforethought, and intent to kill,” and fatally shot her.
Dinkins has been in custody since July 10 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges. A trial was slated to begin next week but was continued on Tuesday. A new trial date has not yet been set.
During Wednesday’s press conference, the Davenport Police Department also recognized five investigators who have been working on Breasia’s case since her disappearance.
“I want to recognize our investigators who have spent countless hours over the past ten months working on this case,” Criminal Investigation Division Commander Brent Biggs said.
Lt. Kyle Chisholm, Sgt. Geoff Peiffer, Detective Maureen Hammes, Detective Evan Obert and Detective Sean Johnson, “investigators who have spent thousands of hours on this case following up on tips, conducting interviews, and executing search warrants.”
“This case has been difficult on our investigators, and on their families, and it is due to their hard work and dedication that we are able to bring forth charges in this case,” said Chisholm, deputy division commander of the Criminal Investigation Division. “Because of their unrelenting effort, justice will be sought on behalf of Breasia.”
Biggs also thanked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and more than 20 other public safety agencies. He also thanked hundreds of community members who volunteered in the search for Terrell throughout Scott and Clinton counties.
“I would also like to acknowledge Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, who has been cooperative throughout this entire process,” Biggs said. “We cannot imagine the grief she has experienced and our thoughts and prayers remain with her and Breasia’s family.”
