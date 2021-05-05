Warm weather brings out snakes in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that we’re seeing more warm weather around the Chattahoochee Valley, some folks may be seeing more slithering critters around their homes.
Contreana Pearson, Division Manager for Columbus Animal Control, told News Leader 9 that animal control is seeing more calls around the Fountain City about snakes coming out and even up to the front steps of people’s homes in Columbus.
According to Pearson, the snakes are out of hibernation, and are looking for somewhere cool to spend the summer.
“Yes animal control receives a lot of calls when it starts getting warm, about snakes that are coming up to the owners properties,” said Pearson. “And they’re calling us to remove them. We’ve had a lot of calls already about snakes getting into the laundry room, or coming right up to the porch I believe, and we’ve been addressing those calls.”
Pearson adds if someone comes across a slithering critter, do not mess with it, because it could be venomous.
You can contact animal control and give them a description of the snake to the officer. This will help assist in determining the best way to remove it from your home.
