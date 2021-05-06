Auburn claims area softball title

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Tigers rallied to take a 13-5 victory over the Central Red Devils to claim the AHSAA 7A-Area 4 softball title on Thursday night at Tiger Field.
The Red Devils took a 4-3 lead in the third inning thanks to a two-run homer by Lane Thaxton.
The Tigers responded with a five-run fourth, tying the game on an RBI double by Ellie Davis. Olivia Nay followed with a two-run homer to give the Tigerls the lead for good at 6-4, with Makayra Thurman’s two-run single capping the inning.
Auburn added five more runs in the sixth inning to put the game away.
Hanna Pitts went the distance to pick up the win, giving up eight hits and striking out ten.
Both teams advance to the East Regional in Montgomery next week.
