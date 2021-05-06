Chilly Mornings Ahead; Beautiful Mother’s Day Weekend on Tap

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shot of cooler air is due into the Chattahoochee Valley tonight with lows dipping back to the 40s and 50s, likely cooler than it was early this morning in most spots. Friday will be a day about 5-10 degrees below average in most spots with plenty of sunshine. The coldest morning of this upcoming stretch of weather will be Saturday morning with lows dropping back to the mid to upper 40s in most spots. Look for partly cloudy skies for both weekend days, including Mother’s Day on Sunday. The forecast remains dry through then, but look for a return to unsettled weather early next week with rain chances back again Monday through Thursday. The wettest days look like Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs backing off to the upper 70s and lower 80s thanks to more rain and clouds. The weather will dry out and cool down again by next Friday and next weekend.