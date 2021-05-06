Columbus murder suspect dies in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect died in a car accident.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 24-year-old Gregory Allridge was pronounced dead on May 4 at Piedmont Columbus Regional at approximately 6 a.m. Allridge was in a car accident on May 3 at 11 p.m., and died from a brain bleed.
Allridge was a suspect in the murder of Dominique Wisdom, who was killed in Nov. 2020.
Police had previously issued warrants for Allridge’s arrest.
On Nov. 30, officers were called to the area of Torch Hill Rd. and Matthews St. at approximately 1:30 a.m. in reference to a person down. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced 22-year-old Dominique Wisdom dead on the scene at 2:15 a.m.
Eric Shorter was previously charged with murder in the case.
