Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen near Victory Dr.

Larry Henderson was last seen near Victory Dr. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | May 6, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 1:09 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

64-year-old Larry Henderson was last seen May 1 at approximately 6 p.m. near Victory Dr. and Fort Benning Rd.

Henderson was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. According to police, he walks with a limp.

Henderson is often seen near Cusseta Road and Brown Avenue.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

