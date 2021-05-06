Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen near Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
64-year-old Larry Henderson was last seen May 1 at approximately 6 p.m. near Victory Dr. and Fort Benning Rd.
Henderson was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. According to police, he walks with a limp.
Henderson is often seen near Cusseta Road and Brown Avenue.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
