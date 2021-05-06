A Feel Good Forecast!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine has finally returned in full to the Chattahoochee Valley for Thursday and doesn’t plan on leaving us anytime soon! The forecast doesn’t get much more perfect than this: slightly below average temperatures, lower humidity, barely a cloud in the sky – to quote a 90′s cinematic masterpiece, “That’ll do pig!” Afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s today before a reinforcing shot of cooler air moves in behind another front tomorrow, dropping morning lows into the upper 40s and low 50s for Friday and Saturday mornings.
Even tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will struggle to get any warmer than the mid 70s! Weather still looks dry and pleasant over Mother’s Day weekend, so a great excuse to get outside and enjoy this beautiful sunshine with Mom! Sunday does look noticeably warmer though with highs back in the mid 80s and expect a few more clouds around. By next week, a more unsettled weather pattern will be back in the cards for us, so expect a better chance of showers and storms around next Monday through Thursday, and will keep an eye out for the potential for any severe weather in the mix, too. But for now, embrace this gorgeous sunshine!
