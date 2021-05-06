A Feel Good Forecast!

Even tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will struggle to get any warmer than the mid 70s! Weather still looks dry and pleasant over Mother’s Day weekend, so a great excuse to get outside and enjoy this beautiful sunshine with Mom! Sunday does look noticeably warmer though with highs back in the mid 80s and expect a few more clouds around. By next week, a more unsettled weather pattern will be back in the cards for us, so expect a better chance of showers and storms around next Monday through Thursday, and will keep an eye out for the potential for any severe weather in the mix, too. But for now, embrace this gorgeous sunshine!