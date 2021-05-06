Fentanyl-related deaths on the rise in the Peach State

“They look very suspicious. The color isn’t the same. If you have a pill you can look up the imprint online. The imprint might be the right number, but the wrong font. There’s just something off about it,” said Kolb. “Think about it, if that person was using meth for three days, or 6 days, now they’re also addicted to opioids, so they’re going through severe withdrawals that they’ve never had before. And they’re going to go back and buy more meth to keep from going through those withdrawals.”