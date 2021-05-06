Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after police chase ends in neighborhood, suspect fled on foot

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a car chase suspect after the pursuit came to an end in a neighborhood.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, a deputy observed the suspect as a DUI driver. The deputy attempted to make the suspect stop, however the suspect continued driving. A pursuit began but ended at the end of Lee Road 991. When the suspect realized he couldn’t go any further, he fled from the vehicle.
Sheriffs are still searching for the suspect.
