Local senior living community prepares for 2nd Mother’s Day during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last year at this time, we were only several months into the COVID-19 pandemic with many restrictions in place during Mother’s Day. This Mother’s Day will look different at the Oaks at Grove Park, a senior living community in Columbus, compared to last year when they had stricter COVID-19 restrictions in place like not allowing visitors.
“We were our family here, you know, and we had no one outside coming in at all. Yes, this year very welcome to see those rules relaxing,” said Oaks resident, Betty Garrett.
This Sunday, the Oaks will be having a tea party on Mother’s day for all of the ladies who live there, which resident Garrett plans to attend.
“I’m very glad I’ll get to participate this year,” she said.
“We are going to bring out all the fancy china and petit fours and scones,” described Christina Vogler, Oaks at Grove Park Executive Director.
Vogler says they’ve been able to slowly ease back into in-person activities and dining throughout the past year.
“It’s been a challenge, but it’s been so very rewarding. Our residents have supported us as we’ve supported them. They’ve been so gracious and grateful and cooperative and followed our rules so, we were very lucky that we weren’t dangerously hit with the virus either,” she explained.
Vogler says visitors are now allowed by appointment only for residents and family members who are fully vaccinated.
Garrett is happy to be seeing two of her sons this weekend, although not on Sun. due to scheduling conflicts, and her other son who is coming down from Atlanta the following weekend. While the mother of three will not be spending the actual day with her children, she’s still looking forward to Mother’s Day.
“Sunday will probably just be a usual day, but it will be special because there will be lots of other families coming and going and I know some of them and I’ll look forward to seeing them, too,” Garrett said.
