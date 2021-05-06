Pacelli advances to GHSA boys soccer semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The No. 3 Pacelli Vikings beat the No. 9 Providence Christian Storm 6-1 on Wednesday night at Deimel Field to advance to the GHSA Class 1A-Private boys soccer state semifinals.
The Vikings will face No. 6 Wesleyan on Tuesday night, after the Wolves eliminated the Vikings’ arch-rival Brookstone 5-0.
In Class 4A, the No. 8 Columbus Blue Devils fell to the No. 9 Jefferson Dragons 2-0 at Kinnett Stadium on a pair of penalty kicks.
No. 7 LaGrange was eliminated on Wednesday night as well. The Grangers lost a road contest to the fourth-ranked East Hall Vikings, 3-1.
