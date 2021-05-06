Russell Co. ranks last in Ala. for percentage of people receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama ranks near the bottom when it comes to vaccination rates compared to other states, and according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s vaccine dashboard, Russell County ranks last in Alabama for similar statistics.
According to that dashboard, about 20 percent of the population in Russell County has had at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s compared to Lee County’s nearly 40 percent and Chambers County’s 36 percent.
Several people in Russell county said they are displeased with the numbers.
“I actually feel it is disappointing,” said Sierra Shealey, who received her first shot Wednesday. “More people need to come out and get vaccinated because it’s not about you, it’s about other people.”
Ralph Denicola, who said he is fully vaccinated, agreed.
“It’s education,” he said. “They need to be educated. They need to stay off Facebook and stuff.”
According to ADPH, more than 1.1 million people in Alabama are fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.