Uptown Columbus, Inc. to hold pop-up vaccination event, no appointment required

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, Inc. is hosting a pop-up vaccination event this Saturday.
The event is set for Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The pop-up will be located at the pocket park median between Kilwin’s and AC Hotel in the 1200 block of Broadway.
“Helping our community and locally-owned businesses recover from the COVID lockdown is a vital mission for Uptown Columbus, Inc.,” said President of Uptown Columbus, Inc., Ed Wolverton. “As more people are vaccinated, our business owners, residents and visitors can better enjoy all that Uptown has to offer and we can resume special events that bring fun for so many people in the region.”
According to Uptown Columbus, Inc., health professionals will be providing Moderna shots to participants. An appointment to receive a shot is not required.
