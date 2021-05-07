Memorial service held for Alabama’s fallen law enforcement officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and other state leaders honored the state’s fallen law enforcement officers Friday morning.
The Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Service honored the lives of Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Officer Sean Paul Tuder, Officer William Buechner, Deputy Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey, Investigator Dornell Cousette, Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III, Officer Nick O’Rear, Sergeant Stephen Williams, Assistant Chief Gail Green and Sergeant Parnell Guyton.
“Let us affirm today that here in Alabama, we hold our men and women in blue in high regard and will always support them,” said Ivey.
Ivey was joined by state Attorney General Steve Marshall, Alabama State FOP President Everette Johnson and Vice President Ron Leek, as well as Alabama Fraternal Order of Police officials and loved ones of the fallen members of law enforcement for the event.
“As a prosecutor for 20-plus years, I cannot recall a time in my memory that law enforcement has faced such adversity and criticism as we see across our country,” said Marshall
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.