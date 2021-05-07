Arrest warrants issued for one Columbus man, two Hamilton men after fight in Panama City Beach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating an altercation that occurred in the city.
The incident was caught on video and shared among social media outlets, according to Panama City Beach police.
On April 29, near Panama City Beach Parkway and Hills Road, individuals from Hamilton, Ga. and Columbus, Ga. were at Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally when a physical altercation resulted between several people after a minor traffic crash.
The Panama City Beach Police Department identified the primary suspects as Michael Antonio Carmoega Jr., of Columbus, Cody Sebastian Brock Taylor, of Hamilton, and Bryan James Taylor, of Hamilton.
Police have obtained arrest warrants for disorderly conduct for all three men.
Panama City Beach police take a proactive stance against criminal behavior. Criminal charges will be filed against all those involved in this type of behavior.
