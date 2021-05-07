Chattahoochee Valley expresses gratitude to nurses during National Nurses Week

“It’s been a challenging year but it’s been rewarding to see how resilient people are,” said Seldon. “And how determined people are to overcome this situation, because we are overcomers, as people. As human beings we’re overcomers. I’m a Christian and I believe God’s given us a lot of resources to overcome situations. I’ve been a nurse for over 43 years. I graduated in 1978, so l think that’s about 43 years. I love it! I kept saying I was going to nurse until I fell over. I love nursing because it’s been a very rewarding career for me and I’ve just enjoyed it very much. I love it, I’ve moved around a lot so I’ve never gotten bored.”