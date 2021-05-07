Chattahoochee Valley expresses gratitude to nurses during National Nurses Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week kicked off National Nurses Week. People everywhere, including right here in the Chattahoochee Valley, are expressing gratitude to the group of essential workers.
Jackie Seldon says she became a nurse to help people. The nurse of 43 years tells News Leader 9, things haven’t exactly been a walk in the park for the frontline workers this past year, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Seldon, the pandemic has forced nurses everywhere to kick things into overdrive to make sure the rest of us are okay, but she doesn’t regret it because this is what she signed up for.
“It’s been a challenging year but it’s been rewarding to see how resilient people are,” said Seldon. “And how determined people are to overcome this situation, because we are overcomers, as people. As human beings we’re overcomers. I’m a Christian and I believe God’s given us a lot of resources to overcome situations. I’ve been a nurse for over 43 years. I graduated in 1978, so l think that’s about 43 years. I love it! I kept saying I was going to nurse until I fell over. I love nursing because it’s been a very rewarding career for me and I’ve just enjoyed it very much. I love it, I’ve moved around a lot so I’ve never gotten bored.”
The last two years she’s been with the Columbus Health Department as an Emergency Preparedness Specialist, where she’s also helped out with vaccine clinics and other COVID-19 related tasks.
“I started out when we started doing all the testing and we were out in 90 and 100 degree heat with all this gear on trying to test people so,” said Seldon.
Places like Dunkin Donuts or Chipotle are joining in on the gratitude wave of honoring nurses by offering freebies to them. There are several locations in the Fountain City area.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.