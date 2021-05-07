Columbus mom, uncle arrested for 2nd degree murder in connection to child’s death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department have made two arrests in connection to the death of a child in February 2021.
On Thursday, Feb. 25, Columbus police responded to a call in reference to a deceased 22-month-old child in the 3500 block of St. Mary’s Rd.
The Columbus Police Department’s Youth Services Unit was called to assume the investigation. During the investigation, probable cause was established to obtain warrants for the arrest of the victim’s mother, Aundrea Nelson, and the victim’s uncle, Jonathan Nelson, for second degree murder and cruelty to children.
A preliminary hearing will be held in Recorder’s Court on Monday, May 10 at 9 a.m.
Anyone with information should call Corporal Jeff Jones at 706-225-3449.
