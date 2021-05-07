A Comfortably Cool Transition to Mother’s Day Weekend

Saturday will also keep the trend of mostly sunny skies in the forecast, but we’ll transition to partly cloudy skies on Mother’s Day ahead of a more unsettled weather pattern next week. Sunday will also run warm again with highs in the mid 80s and a little more moisture making its way back into the Southeast (AKA the humidity will be on the rise a bit). Though we don’t have any severe weather concerns at this time for next week, expect showers and storms around at times beginning Monday through the middle of next week with the best rain coverage likely Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. By NEXT Friday, we’re seeing hints of another dose of dry sunshine and cooler than average temperatures.