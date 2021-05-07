Craft breweries across the nation come together for festival in downtown Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Craft breweries from across the nation are ready to converge on beautiful downtown Opelika this weekend, bringing the opportunity for many to taste a great craft beer.
They’ll also have a taste of social life that has been missing for so long.
On Saturday, May 5, the streets of downtown Opelika will be alive again - really in a way that we haven’t seen in some time. Opelika Main Street on Tap begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. CST.
Getting social while still offering social distancing - events are back in all shapes and sizes. One this weekend focusing on ounces will have a gallon size impact on local businesses in downtown Opelika.
“This is really an opportunity to get the community out, to enjoy downtown and enjoy some great beer,” said Executive Director of Opelika Main Street, Ken Ward.
Twenty craft breweries are bringing their talents to Opelika for Opelika Main Street on Tap. It’s a festival offering opportunities to taste the work of talented brewers from across the nation.
“Opelika has two craft breweries in our downtown,” said Ward. “Craft beer is a big thing in our area. It’s a really way to come out, visit downtown, drink some great beer and support a great cause.”
There’s much more to the event than craft beer though, it’s a sign of the times. Events like this one are showing that safety and social can mix - and organizers are working to make everyone as comfortable as possible.
“We’ll actually be doing more spacing to allow for social distancing,” said Ward. “We’ll be serving all of the tastings in disposable cups instead of the glass cups we’ve used in the past. We’ll offer hand sanitizing stations and masks if people want them as well.”
Tickets are required and they’re moving fast. There will also be limited availability at the door on event day as well.
The event will take place in the area of first avenue downtown. All of the proceeds benefit the non-profit group ‘Opelika Main Street’ who’s goal is to revitalize the downtown area.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.