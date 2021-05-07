Dry Mother’s Day Weekend Ahead; Chilly AMs, Warm PMs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will have some chilly mornings still in our forecast with most spots well into the 40s for early Saturday and then some 40s and 50s early on Mother’s Day. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mix of clouds and sun, but look for the middle 80s back on Sunday with mostly sunny skies - great weather to get outside and celebrate mom! Look for a return to unsettled weather next week with rain and storm chances along the way - Monday and Wednesday look like the wettest days as of right now, but coverage will still be in the 30-40% range for Tuesday and Thursday. We will clear things out by Friday and next weekend with another shot of cooler air on the way - highs back in the 70s in spots and lows back in the 40s and 50s.