Federal judge rules CDC can’t issue eviction moratorium

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A federal judge ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped when the agency imposed a nationwide eviction ban.
It was put in place to help keep cash-strapped renters in their homes during the pandemic. The judge vacated the freeze. The ruling was a win for property owners, landlords and realtors. The moratorium was first enacted under former President Trump and later extended through June.
Even though the eviction moratorium remains in place until June, one housing authority executive director is warning people to still pay their rent.
According to Dr. Jason Whitehead with the Phenix City Housing Authority, the eviction moratorium means people can’t get evicted right now if they don’t pay their rent if they’re on fixed income or if they lost their jobs due to COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean the balance disappears into thin air.
“If an individual did not pay rent because of job lose or income lose then they should research to see what programs are available,” said Whitehead. “Charitable programs, any other community programs to see if there’s resources available to assist them.”
Whitehead said if the CDC chooses to appeal the judges decision to rule, they overstepped their jurisdiction by issuing an evictions moratorium, then it would remain in place until after the appeal runs its course.
