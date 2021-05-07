LIST: Mother’s Day specials around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Mother’s Day weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley and a few businesses want to show their appreciation to all of the moms!
This weekend, let’s celebrate the moms and other mother-like figures in our lives.
Below is a list of restaurants offering Mother’s Day specials:
- Bonefish Grill - On May 9, guests can call and order one of their exclusive Bonefish Grill’s Family Bundles start at only $29.99, which include salad, fresh bread and pesto and house-baked cookies, which are all available for both delivery and carside carryout.
- Chicken Salad Chick - On May 7 & 8, the business is offering buy one, get one free offer on large Quick Chicks.
- Cracker Barrel - Purchase an ‘All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket’ or Sunday Homestyle Chicken Family Meal Basket for Mother’s Day weekend, and you’ll get a free $10 Bonus Card for Mom to shop at Cracker Barrel anytime May 8–June 13.
- Hooters - All guests and moms alike (dine-in only) to enjoy 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating locations nationwide on Sunday, May 9, in honor of Mother’s Day.
- Marco’s Pizza - Give your mom the gift of pizza, heart shaped pizza that is! They offering one heart-shaped pie for just $9.99. *prices and participation may vary.
- Outback Steakhouse: The restaurant is offering a ‘Steak N’ Mate combo’ for $17.99 this Mother’s Day.
- Pure Taqueria - The restaurant is offering brunch and lunch to all the mamas out there! When you bring your mom into the restaurant, Pure will buy her main entree!
And from WTVM News Leader 9, thank you to the moms who helped shape us into who we are today! Happy Mother’s Day!
