Muscogee County School District announces 2021 Teacher of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District announced the Teacher of the Year for 2021.
Lisa Seegar, a fifth-grade science teacher at Britt David, was announced as 2021 Teacher of the Year.
News Leader 9 was in attendance as 20 of the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation Board Members surprised Seegar at her mother’s home Thursday evening. Family was in attendance as well to congratulate her. Seegar was chosen out of 56 honorees.
“What an honor what an honor to be selected by your peers and recognize for what you do every day it it is truly an honor especially after the year we had it means just that much more,” said Seegar.
All of the ‘Teacher of the Year’ honorees received a certificate and $100.
Before Seegar’s awarding, the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation and Doctor Lewis honored those 56 honorees from their respective schools for Muscogee County School District.
This celebration was a drive-through celebration held at the Columbus Library.
