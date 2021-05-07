Phenix City Board of Education holds special meeting on teacher altercation with student

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City School District is speaking out on a teacher altercation with a student that was all caught on camera.
The Phenix City Board of Education held a special meetng Thursday night to discuss what they call a disappointing incident at Central High School. Board members unanimously voted to dismiss the teacher without pay for the rest of this school year.
A statement from the Phenix City School District reads, “The employee acted in an unprofessional manner and threw an object, hitting the student. The student was not injured.”
The employee had already put in to resign from the position back in April of this year.
