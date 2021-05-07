River Valley Area Agency on Aging and Columbus Health Department vaccinating homebound seniors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our senior citizens are the most vulnerable and with the COVID-19 vaccines rollout across the Peach State, some seniors haven’t always had an easy time gaining access to it especially those who are homebound.
But now a partnership between the River Valley Area Agency on Aging and the Columbus Health Department is allowing shut-in seniors an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they can’t leave their home.
“Sometimes it is a lack of transportation, sometimes, it is a little bit of confusion on how to register online, and sometimes it is just physically hard to get in and out of the house,” said Katie Howard.
Howard, Director of The River Valley Area Agency on Aging, says she is working with the Columbus Health Department to vaccinate home-bound seniors who face some of these barriers in their homes.
“There is a number you can call that you can ask to be put on the list to get the home-bound vaccine,” said Howard. “There is also an email if you have email capacity and we will ask certain questions like your name your address, things like that.”
The number shut-in seniors can call is 888-572-0112 and if they have access to email, HVS@dph.ga.gov
When enough homebound seniors express the need for a vaccine, the Columbus Health Department deploys nurses like Jackie Seldon to go into their homes and administer the vaccine.
“Just to see the thankfulness and appreciation on peoples faces when they have been vaccinated is just very rewarding,” Seldon said.
According to the Columbus Mayor’s Office today, in Muscogee County out of the roughly 27,000 senior citizen population almost 75-percent have received at least one dose.
