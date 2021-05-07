Shooting investigation underway on N. Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late night shooting.
The incident happened in the 3300 block of North Lumpkin Road at Libery Commons Apartments on Thursday evening, May 6.
According to Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff, Katina Williams, EMS transported one person that was shot. No extra details were given on that person.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as this is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.