Columbus to begin using new automated recycling system

“For the side arm trucks, for the recycling program, you’re going to see eight trucks out on the street on Monday. So the main thing is to make sure when you roll it to the curb, with the wheels against the curb, that you want to make sure that you have three feet of clearance around the cart. No mailboxes, no cars, no other carts.”, said Rhonda Rice, Division Manager for Solid Waste and Recycling Collections. “We have some do’s and what not to do’s. No plastic bags, don’t bag your recycling. If you need to know what the list is of recyclable materials, we have an app called ‘Columbus GA Recycles’ that you can download and it’ll tell you what you can recycle.”