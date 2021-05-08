Gov. Brian Kemp signs bills to improve foster care, adoption in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp’s recent bills signed into law are expected to improve foster care and adoption across the Peach State.
According to Kemp, the legislation would make it easier and more affordable to adopt children in the state. The bills would allow grant tuition and fee waivers for foster and adopted students, lower the age requirement to adopt a child, and remove procedure hurdles many people face when trying to become adoptive parents.
One Columbus foster parent tells News Leader 9 that she hopes with the bills in place, Georgia will begin to see more people step up to the plate and change more children’s lives.
“I think it makes it a lot less discouraging, especially since the American Dream is to provide for your family, to have a college fund for your child, and that can all be intimidating as a biological parent too, but when you think of adding children to your family, you don’t always know what that’s going to look like,” said Sarah Jane Hebert, a foster parent. “And then now the state is offering more support than they used to.”
Another foster parent tells News Leader 9 that she’s concerned that more people will start to jump up and want to take kids in for the wrong reasons, because tax credits are also an incentive improving for foster and adoptive parents.
