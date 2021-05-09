Dry & Very Warm Mother’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All the Mom’s out there are in luck! Border line early summer like conditions for Sunday, with a cool start in the 50s, but a very warm finish under sunny skies. A great day for the pool or any recreational activities that you may have planned! No plans? Check out the NASA rocket launch between 8:03-8:43PM ET Sunday evening, look low on the northeastern horizon. We turn to next week with a great need for the rain gear, as rain/storm chances range between 40-60% Monday through Thursday. The good news is we don’t expect any sever weather at the moment, but a stronger storm in the mix can’t be ruled out to our south on Monday. Temperatures fall below average in addition to the wet weather, as highs will struggle to make it to 70 on Wednesday and especially Thursday. Overnight lows mild early week with low to mid 60s, and low to mid 50s by mid to late week. Long range into next weekend looks dry and warmer, so hey there is that!