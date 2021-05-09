Quite The Unsettled Week Coming Up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A series of showers and storms will overspread the Valley for a solid chunk of the upcoming work and school week. While we got away with a nice Mother’s Day on Sunday, same cannot be said for Monday, as we will begin our day with scattered showers and storms (40-50% coverage). The one plus side is it does not look like an “all day” rain event with several breaks between showers and storms especially into the afternoon hours. You’ll also notice the humidity will be higher with dewpoint values climbing tonight into the day Monday.
Tuesday seems like a carbon copy of Monday, with scattered showers and storms (40-50% coverage) with a few breaks of dry conditions mixed in, temps both days will be close to 80 degrees on average. During this time a cold front will move through the Valley prompting a unseasonably cool Wednesday and Thursday, highs struggling to get out of the 60s, a good 15 degrees below our seasonal average. This will also come with periods of steady rain Tuesday night into Wednesday, and scattered light rain showers through Thursday. The good news continues for next weekend, with a warm up and mostly sunny skies Friday - Sunday. Enjoy your week and try to stay dry!
