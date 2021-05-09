Quite The Unsettled Week Coming Up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A series of showers and storms will overspread the Valley for a solid chunk of the upcoming work and school week. While we got away with a nice Mother’s Day on Sunday, same cannot be said for Monday, as we will begin our day with scattered showers and storms (40-50% coverage). The one plus side is it does not look like an “all day” rain event with several breaks between showers and storms especially into the afternoon hours. You’ll also notice the humidity will be higher with dewpoint values climbing tonight into the day Monday.