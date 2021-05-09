Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson | May 9, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated May 9 at 9:12 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a shooting on Macon Road Saturday evening, May 8.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Devon Miley.

Miley was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds at 11:51 p.m.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Macon Road in Columbus.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

