East Alabama schools wrapping up school year

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - After a difficult year for many across the country and in the Chattahoochee Valley, school districts are winding down the academic year and students are getting ready for summer.
In East Alabama, parents, teachers and district leaders are breathing a sigh of relief that they’re finishing up the year amid the pandemic.
Opelika High School teacher Julie Worth said it’s an accomplishment to be successfully wrapping up after the obstacles of the pandemic.
“We’re feeling proud that we made it to the end,” she said. “When we started in the fall we weren’t sure we’d make it very long.”
Opelika City Schools and Auburn City Schools will finish the school year next week. Graduations will be next week as well.
With summer knocking on the door, Jill Robinson said her 7th grader is ready for freedom.
“She’s very excited about some of the summer camps with Girl Scouts and to be able to do volleyball camps,” Robinson said.
Auburn City Schools was one of the first districts in East Alabama to go back to school in-person. Morgan Musick said that was perfect for her daughter, 7-year-old Henley Kate.
“I am so thankful that they’ve been able to do that,” she said. “She needs structure and somebody who knows what they’re doing.”
Both moms are keeping their fingers crossed for a normal summer and are hopeful next fall will kick off a completely normal school year.
“I’m really looking forward to this entire summer everything opening back up after the mandates are lifted and people are still being smart,” Robinson said.
“I just hope that nothing happens this summer that would change us from going back to school next fall, whether it’s with a mask or without a mask or whatever,” Musick said.
As for learning gaps created by virtual learning and the complications of the pandemic, Worth has some advice to bridge those gaps this summer.
“Well as an English teacher, I would say read,” she told News Leader Nine.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there were 401 reported cases of COVID-19 across the state at K-12 schools.
