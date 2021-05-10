Harris County High School holds drive-thru parade for graduating seniors

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County High School held a drive-thru parade to honor the 2021 graduating seniors.
Dressed in their cap and gown, the seniors drove through the school’s parking lot as family and friends cheered them on. The idea came last year when graduations got cancelled due to COVID-19, but it was such a success the principal says they decide to bring it back again this year.
“We wanted to do this opportunity to give the community a chance to see our graduate, to celebrate with them, what better way to do that then with the parade,” said Tyler Dunn, principal of Harris County High School.
Harris County High School’s graduation ceremony will be held outdoors this year on Durham Field at Tiger Stadium, Saturday, May 15.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.