UPDATE: Scene is clear at Blackmon Road Middle School after alleged bomb threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police have cleared the scene of an alleged bomb threat and active shooter at Blackmon Road Middle School in Columbus.
According to an email sent out by Muscogee County School District earlier Monday morning, a call was received at Blackmon Road Middle School threatening an active shooter and pipe bombs in the cafeteria. Blackmon Road Middle School, Eagle Ridge Elementary School and Shaw High School were on lockdown because of the threat.
All students, faculty and staff are safe. Police will continue to investigate the scene.
