LaGrange police investigating shooting on Miller St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on May 9.
On Sunday at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Miller St. in reference to a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, Charleston Bell, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
The Criminal Investigations Section responded and began an investigation which revealed that Bell had been sitting on the front porch of the residence, when an unknown male pulled up in a burgundy vehicle and fired several shots at the victim and his two friends, with at least one round striking Bell in the leg.
Bell was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was treated and released for his injury.
Anyone with information should call Detective John Slonaker at 706-883-2643.
