Opelika Police Department updates public on campaign to reduce crime

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department shared an update on their “Together, Opelika” campaign that launched six months ago.
According to police, the campaigned is designed to reduce crime and increase community engagement.
Officials say since the launch, they’ve found new ways to talk with residents and build trust in the community through dozens of meetings, events and programs.
They say they’ve also expanded training for their officers with more than 4,000 hours of training in 2021. They hope to increase accountability and have better relationships with citizens.
”We may not be able to fix all of the world’s problems, but if we could each, from the police side and from the community side, come a little bit closer together,” said Chief of Opelika Police Department, Shane Healey. “We’re going to change the world in Opelika, Alabama.”
“It’s time for us to take accountability. That’s everybody in this room. We have to take accountability,” said Captain Tony Anderson with the Opelika Police Dept. “Some of the things that are happening in the community, it’s on us. We have to lead the way.”
According to officials, they have some upcoming programs they hope will unite the community including a workshop at the Black Male Summit about traffic stops and a community flag football game.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.