Suspect arrested in deadly Gentian Blvd. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest has been made in a Columbus shooting death.
31-year-old Charise Douglas was arrested May 10 in Columbus after she surrendered to police. Douglas is charged with the murder of 38-year-old John Anthony Johnson.
Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Gentian Blvd. in reference to a person on the ground. When police arrived, they found Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson died from his inuries on the scene at approximately 9:21 p.m.
During an investigation, probably cause was established and an arrest warrant for murder was issued for Douglas.
Douglas will appear in Recorder’s Court preliminary hearing on Thursday, May 13 at 9 a.m.
Anyone having information related to this case should contact Sergeant K. Tuggle at 706-225-4377.
