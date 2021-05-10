Unsettled Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unsettled is a great word to describe the week of weather ahead with some rain and storms chances to go along with some big temperature swings along the way. Tuesday promises to be a warm day with only a 20-30% coverage of rain and storms, and most likely the driest day of the week. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, look for another batch of rain and storms to roll through, with some thunder and lightning possible, along with a stronger storm. Scattered showers stick around on We4dnesday with highs dropping back to the upper 60s and lower 70s, well below average for this time of year. Thursday will feature more showers and another drop in temperature thanks to a ‘wedge’ like setup with cooler air pushing in from the north and east. We will likely see a wide range of temperatures, perhaps from 50s to the north and east to upper 70s or even lower 80s to the south and west. Friday looks pretty good with temperatures recovering into the mid 70s, and the weekend looks warm and dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Going into next week, we will maintain a warm and dry forecast with highs in the 80s through next Wednesday.