Two missing infants found, suspect in custody after shooting and abduction in Savannah

“What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare. We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said in a statement. “This was an all hands on deck approach. Everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins. The detectives in this case worked quickly, tracking down every available lead while working with our local, state and federal partners, but the case would not have moved as swiftly if it had not also been for the community assistance. SPD, and I’m sure the rest of the city, hopes to see the children’s mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible.”