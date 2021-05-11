2 arrested after I-85 confrontation leads to shots fired, Auburn police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a weekend shooting incident, according to the Auburn Police Department.
Police arrested Alan Lyrenski Sandlin, 21, of Alexander City, and Casey Andrew Kirk, 21, of Opelika, on Sunday and charged with both with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, a felony.
Auburn police made the arrests after responding to a shots fired call on Interstate 85 at exit 51.
On scene, police spoke with Sandlin and Kirk and determined both discharged firearms after a confrontation on the roadway.
Both were driving vehicles that investigators determined had been damaged when struck by gunfire.
The suspects were transported to the Lee County Jail where bond was set at $5,000 each.
The case remains under investigation.
