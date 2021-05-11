Dancing Stars of Columbus returning this year virtually

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After having to cancel their show in 2020 due to COVID-19, Dancing Stars of Columbus is returning to the Fountain City.
“Dancing stars is the premier event of Columbus,” said Kay Saunders, Dancing Stars of Columbus board member.
Dancing Stars of Columbus is patterned after the ABC Hit show Dancing With The Stars. It’s a fundraising event for Alzheimer’s Association that hundreds of Columbus residents have been supporting for 13 years now.
“Pre-COVID, we would have 1,000 to 1,200 people, we would fill up the main ballroom,” said Saunders.
With COVID-19 still prevalent, Dancing Stars of Columbus organizer John Pezold said the event will now take place virtually.
“I’m really excited about what all the dancers can do with all the digital effects and the green screens, they can have a lot of fun with it,” said Pezold.
So how does it work? The dance routines will be pre-recorded. Virtual attendees will vote to support their favorite dancers - and all money donated goes to Alzheimer’s Association.
“It’s a fun event that raises a lot of funding that goes directly to the community to both Alzheimer’s patients and in particular their caregivers,” said Pezold.
Joshua Edens has been a sucker for the stage for 15 years - and a professional dancer for the event for 6. He said although it’s hard not to have an audience this year, he’s just thankful the show can still go on.
“It is definitely different, having the dances pre-recorded and not having that live audience, but at the same time - we’re still remembering what we’re doing this for,” said Edens.
Kay Saunders has been a dancer, chair member, and active board member for Alzheimer’s Association. She said Dancing Stars of Columbus is an easy way for anybody to make a difference in finding a cure for the disease.
“Research is leading us to the cure, and I know that the first person with a cure is out there,” said Saunders.
“It’s such a great organization that really does everything that it can to support those in our community that are suffering and those that are caring for loved ones,” said Pezold.
The virtual event will take place May 20th - to find out more information, click here.
