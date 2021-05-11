Elementary school students awarded for participating in mentoring program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Third, fourth and fifth grade students were awarded Monday for their hard work in the Men Act This Way Mentoring Inc. Program.
Ten elementary schools participated in the program. Certificates for participation were given out plus at each school, three bikes were given to three students who showed the most significant growth.
One school counselor explained the process of the organization and how it benefits our future community.
“We met every other Tuesday and during class the guys would teach the boys affirmations to say and just different character building skills to teach them how to be great leaders and great role models and respectful to our peers around the school,” school counselor Bianca Willis.
“Our thought process is that we can catch them now while their still influenced by adults,” said program director Keith Mitchell. “We can take 3rd 4th and 5th graders; impart those key characteristics in them like discipline, understanding boundaries, respecting yourselves. Those types of Characteristics that and in with that through our process we’re able to influence kids to make better decisions.”
Mitchell also says the program had a total of 180 participants to start and 145 that completed it.
