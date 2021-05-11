More Rain & Unseasonably Cool Weather on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look for a round of rain and storms to roll through the area a bit later on this Tuesday evening, and then another round of rain will move through overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday will likely occur early in the day - in the upper 60s and lower 70s - with temperatures taking a dip after that into the 60s and eventually the 50s. Thursday will feature highs ranging from the 50s north and east of Columbus to 70s and 80s to the south and west of the city. It will also feature cloudy skies and some showers at times. We will see improving weather on Friday with highs back in the mid 70s and more sunshine, and that will lead us into a beautiful weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lots of sunshine. Look for warmer temperatures early next week with increasing clouds - rain coverage next week will be low (10-20%), but not completely zero.