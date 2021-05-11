Muscogee County School District eases graduation restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Good news for families with graduating seniors in Muscogee County. The school district is easing some COVID-related restrictions, and now more people can witness their child turn their tassels.
The Muscogee County School District’s School Board held a work session Monday evening, May 10.
One item on the agenda that a lot of parents might be interested in hearing, is the easing of restrictions on graduation.
Muscogee County School District Superintendant Dr. David Lewis confirmed Monday that all nine high schools across the Fountain City are receiving two additional graduation tickets, totaling in six per family. Before this announcement, families were only allowed four.
The news coming to many families across the Fountain City, like Lisa Sylvis, who was scrambling to make plans for her Hardaway High School senior’s big day.
“The initial plan was, me my husband, the oldest brother and the youngest brother, so that left out his sister, who was a little disappointed, but it’s his graduation so he got to pick,” said Sylvis.
A difficult decision, many families were forced to make.
“So now she gets to go and she’s not so salty about it, because she didn’t have a ticket before, so it’s actually good news for us,” said Sylvis. “He needs to walk, and that’s part of it, so I’m excited, he’s excited, and now the whole family gets to go, so we’re super excited now.”
Graduation for Muscogee County schools starts May 19.
