Two women killed in two-vehicle accident near Hamilton Rd. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle accident has claimed the lives of two women.
On May 10 at approximately 7:42 p.m., LaGrange police and other crews were dispatched to the intersection of Hamilton Road at East Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a fatal accident.
According to police, investigation indicates that vehicle one was stopped at the stop sign eastbound on E. Lukken Industrial Dr. and was starting to drive across Hamilton Rd. when it was struck by vehicle two, which was traveling northbound on Hamilton Rd.
The victims have been idenitifed as 77-year-old Janice Robbins, of Hogansville, and 46-year-old Jana Balaam, from Pennsylvania.
This collision is under investigation.
