Wetter and Cooler Weather in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Still plenty of clouds around for Tuesday, but some breaks of sunshine will bump highs into the low 80s with the humidity still running high. Rain chances will be on the low side throughout the day today, but more widespread rain and storms will move back in tonight and stick around through Wednesday morning as a front parked out to our north slowly makes its way toward our neck of the woods tomorrow. We could see a few strong storms in the mix with some gusty winds in the southern half of the Valley, but most of us will just experience some heavy rain and rumbles of thunder.