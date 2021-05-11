Wetter and Cooler Weather in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Still plenty of clouds around for Tuesday, but some breaks of sunshine will bump highs into the low 80s with the humidity still running high. Rain chances will be on the low side throughout the day today, but more widespread rain and storms will move back in tonight and stick around through Wednesday morning as a front parked out to our north slowly makes its way toward our neck of the woods tomorrow. We could see a few strong storms in the mix with some gusty winds in the southern half of the Valley, but most of us will just experience some heavy rain and rumbles of thunder.
A wedge of cooler air will also set-up east of the Appalachians that will spill across central Georgia, bringing a stretch of cooler temperatures through at least Wednesday and Thursday (highs will struggle to get much warmer than the mid-upper 60s!). Some showers may linger on Thursday, but Friday looks drier under a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 50. The weekend will feature more sunshine and a return to seasonable temperatures for May as we climb back into the 80s. For now, next week’s forecast looks uncertain—will we end up drier or wetter? — but a warm-up does look likely either way.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.